Colliers International upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank

National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev upgraded Colliers International (CIGI) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $168, up from $137, citing the 5% downdraft in shares today for the increased rating.
