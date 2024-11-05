Colliers International upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at National Bank

National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev upgraded Colliers International (CIGI) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of $168, up from $137, citing the 5% downdraft in shares today for the increased rating.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CIGI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.