Colliers International Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Colliers International Group ( (CIGI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Colliers International Group presented to its investors.

Colliers International Group Inc. is a global diversified professional services company, specializing in commercial real estate services, engineering consultancy, and investment management, with operations in 70 countries and a strong track record of delivering significant annual returns for shareholders.

In its latest earnings report, Colliers International Group showcased solid growth across its service lines and segments. The company reported a 12% increase in revenues for the third quarter, reaching $1.18 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA grew by 7%. Earnings per share also saw an uplift, further indicating the company’s strong financial performance.

Key financial metrics from the report include a notable rise in GAAP operating earnings, which improved from $70.9 million to $109.7 million compared to the previous year. The Real Estate Services segment saw a 9% revenue increase, driven by growth in Capital Markets, which rose 17%. Engineering revenues surged by 22%, primarily due to strategic acquisitions, while Investment Management revenues increased by 7%, although fundraising was below expectations.

Colliers completed significant acquisitions, such as Englobe, which contributed to their growth strategy and positioned them for future expansion. The company continues to emphasize its diversification and global operations, which contribute over 70% of its earnings from recurring revenue streams, ensuring greater stability and shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Colliers is optimistic about sustaining mid-to-high-single-digit growth, with expectations of improvements in capital markets, expanded investment strategies, and ongoing acquisitions. The company remains well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities as it enters 2025.

