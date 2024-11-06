News & Insights

Colliers International price target raised to $167.50 from $155 at Scotiabank

November 06, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Colliers International (CIGI) to $167.50 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is mixed on the company’s Q3 results, the analyst tells investors. Scotiabank maintains its rating on the stock, believing the slower fundraising in 2H of 2024 is temporary and growth drivers of the business are still intact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

