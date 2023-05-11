Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Decreased by 9.27% to 130.11

The average one-year price target for Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) has been revised to 130.11 / share. This is an decrease of 9.27% from the prior estimate of 143.41 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.93 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.99% from the latest reported closing price of 122.76 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 517K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 418K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 237K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 13.75% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing a decrease of 26.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 10.89% over the last quarter.

