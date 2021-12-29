Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 200% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIGI was $147.39, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.64 and a 75.42% increase over the 52 week low of $84.02.

CIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$9.22. Zacks Investment Research reports CIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.8%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cigi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.