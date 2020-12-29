Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CIGI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIGI was $90.14, representing a -3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.30 and a 165.66% increase over the 52 week low of $33.93.

CIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). CIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports CIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -57%, compared to an industry average of -24.2%.

