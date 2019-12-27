Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CIGI has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of CIGI was $78.16, representing a -0.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.66 and a 48.23% increase over the 52 week low of $52.73.
CIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). CIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports CIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 21.63%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
