Colliers International Group Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.51 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $4.01 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colliers International Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.61 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $1.572 billion from $1.348 billion last year.

Colliers International Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.51 Mln. vs. $4.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.572 Bln vs. $1.348 Bln last year.

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