Colliers International Group (CIGI) Price Target Increased by 16.18% to 103.68

The average one-year price target for Colliers International Group (NasdaqGS:CIGI) has been revised to 103.68 / share. This is an increase of 16.18% from the prior estimate of 89.24 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 86.89 to a high of 116.87 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.16% from the latest reported closing price of 119.39 / share.

Colliers International Group Declares $0.15 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $119.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 0.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colliers International Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 10.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIGI is 0.37%, a decrease of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 35,913K shares. The put/call ratio of CIGI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,521K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 91.68% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,297K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 41.62% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,077K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing an increase of 17.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 45.14% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 1,469K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,364K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 32.21% over the last quarter.

BloombergSen holds 1,334K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 39.94% over the last quarter.

Colliers International Group Background Information

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

