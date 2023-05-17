Colliers International Group (CIGI) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Colliers International Group said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $91.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 0.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colliers International Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIGI is 0.47%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 30,092K shares. The put/call ratio of CIGI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Colliers International Group is 97.28. The forecasts range from a low of 83.69 to a high of $109.91. The average price target represents an increase of 6.65% from its latest reported closing price of 91.22.

The projected annual revenue for Colliers International Group is 4,803MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 3,638K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,859K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 41.27% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,702K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 85.95% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,093K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

BloombergSen holds 1,427K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,411K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares, representing an increase of 39.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIGI by 69.83% over the last quarter.

Colliers International Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

