Colliers International Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of US$0.15 per Common Share

Colliers International declares a semi-annual cash dividend of US$0.15 per Common Share, payable July 14, 2025.

Colliers International Group Inc. has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of US$0.15 per Common Share, payable on July 14, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2025. This dividend aligns with Colliers' established dividend policy and is classified as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes. The announcement highlights Colliers' strong position as a global diversified professional services and investment management firm, with operations across real estate services, engineering, and investment management. The company reports nearly $5 billion in annual revenues and a commitment to delivering significant returns for shareholders. The press release also includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding various business risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance.

Colliers International announced a semi-annual cash dividend of US$0.15 per Common Share, indicating financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is categorized as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes, potentially providing tax benefits to investors.

The company boasts nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues and manages over $100 billion in assets, reflecting significant market presence and operational scale.

Colliers has a proven track record of delivering approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders over the past 30 years, showcasing its effective business model and leadership.

The press release highlights numerous risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.



The declaration of a dividend may indicate cash constraints, as the company needs to balance returning funds to shareholders while managing operational costs and investments.



The company faces challenges such as increasing competition and the ability to attract and retain clients, which could jeopardize future revenue growth.

What is the announced dividend amount per Common Share?

The announced dividend is US$0.15 per Common Share.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on July 14, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

Holders of Common Shares must be recorded by June 30, 2025.

Is the dividend eligible for Canadian tax purposes?

Yes, the dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

How long has Colliers been delivering strong returns to shareholders?

Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders for 30 years.

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX and NASDAQ: CIGI) ("Colliers") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend on the outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (together, the "Common Shares") of US$0.15 per Common Share. This dividend is in accordance with the dividend policy of Colliers. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2025 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.







About Colliers







Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at





Forward-looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where our business may be concentrated; commercial real estate property values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in average capitalization rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain major clients and renew related contracts; the ability to retain and incentivize producers; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers’ compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company’s Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company’s services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of global climate change; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities and terrorism on the Company’s operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.





Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com). Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







COMPANY CONTACT:







Christian Mayer





Chief Financial Officer





(416) 960-9500



