Colliers International (CIGI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Colliers International (CIGI) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. EPS of $1.64 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +3.8%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Corporate : $0.18 million compared to the $0.1 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.18 million compared to the $0.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Real Estate Services : $838.57 million versus $814.9 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $838.57 million versus $814.9 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Engineering : $488.06 million versus $423.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $488.06 million versus $423.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Investment Management : $136.29 million compared to the $134 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $136.29 million compared to the $134 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate Services : $88.04 million compared to the $78.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $88.04 million compared to the $78.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate : $-4.09 million compared to the $-8.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-4.09 million compared to the $-8.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Investment Management : $53.58 million compared to the $57.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $53.58 million compared to the $57.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering: $53.58 million compared to the $53.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Colliers International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Colliers International here>>>

Shares of Colliers International have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

