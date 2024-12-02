Colliers International announces partnership with MG2 Corporation

Colliers announced that Colliers Engineering & Design has finalized an agreement to partner with MG2 Corporation, or MG2, a premier architecture, strategic planning, design, and program management firm based in Seattle, Washington. This strategic partnership significantly expands Colliers Engineering & Design’s footprint in the U.S. Northwest, strengthening existing services and positioning the company for future growth. Under Colliers’ unique partnership model, MG2’s senior leadership team will become shareholders in the combined business and play a key role in its leadership going forward. Transaction terms were not disclosed. Founded in 1971, MG2 employs over 400 professionals across seven offices, specializing in innovative solutions across the retail, industrial, mixed-use, residential, food and beverage, and hospitality sectors.

