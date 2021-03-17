Markets
CIGI

Colliers Expands Project Management Service In Middle East And North Africa

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Colliers International (CIGI) said on Wednesday that it is broadening the Colliers Project Leader's service in the Middle East and North Africa or MENA regions. The professional services and investment management company will now offer its project management/ infrastructure advisory services to government, occupier enterprises and private sector owners across complex and large-scale projects.

Yamin Shihab, Vice-President, Colliers Project Leaders/Middle East said, ""Our expansion enables us to offer additional expertise including alternative financing such as Public Private Partnerships, the establishment of dedicated Project Management Offices, and comprehensive real estate development solutions, all with proven expertise and project certainty."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIGI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular