Colliers Expands Project Management Service In Middle East And North Africa

(RTTNews) - Colliers International (CIGI) said on Wednesday that it is broadening the Colliers Project Leader's service in the Middle East and North Africa or MENA regions. The professional services and investment management company will now offer its project management/ infrastructure advisory services to government, occupier enterprises and private sector owners across complex and large-scale projects.

Yamin Shihab, Vice-President, Colliers Project Leaders/Middle East said, ""Our expansion enables us to offer additional expertise including alternative financing such as Public Private Partnerships, the establishment of dedicated Project Management Offices, and comprehensive real estate development solutions, all with proven expertise and project certainty."

