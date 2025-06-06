Colliers' Englobe Set to Acquire Cambium, Bolster Presence in Ontario

Colliers International Group, Inc. CIGI recently announced that its Canadian engineering platform, Englobe Corporation, has completed an agreement to acquire a leading multi-service engineering consulting firm, Cambium Inc., in Ontario. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enhance Englobe's scale, geographic presence and capabilities in Canada's largest market, Ontario. The senior team of Cambium will become shareholders of Englobe through Colliers' unique partnership model and will assume a vital role in leadership moving forward.

Founded in 2006, Cambium offers geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering, building sciences, and construction monitoring services to both public and private sector clients across Ontario, mainly from the Greater Toronto Area to the Ottawa region.

Management Commentaries for CIGI & Englobe

Per Elias Mulamoottil, co-chief investment officer of Colliers, “This transaction represents our fourth follow-on investment in less than a year since we partnered with Englobe to create our Canadian engineering platform. We continue to be laser-focused on key strategic priorities, including bolstering Englobe’s presence in the Ontario market, where Cambium is an excellent fit. Cambium was drawn to our unique partnership model, brand, and long-term growth aspirations, adding another proof point that our approach continues to set us apart and attract best-in-class firms and professionals.”

Per Mike Cormier, president of Englobe, “Cambium enhances our capabilities as an entrepreneurial, employee-owned firm with a long track record of supporting key client decisions with inventive and practical solutions. Their five locations perfectly complement our geographic presence in Ontario, allowing us to better serve our clients.”

CIGI: In a Snapshot

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Its primary services include outsourcing, leasing, capital markets, engineering and investment management. CIGI is poised to ride the growth curve, backed by its globally balanced and highly diversified business model.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.5% compared with the industry's upside of 4.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

A better-ranked stock from the operations real estate sector is Ferrovial SE FER. FER currently sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferrovial’s 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 99 cents, which indicates a year-over-year decrease of 35.7%.

