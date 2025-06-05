Colliers Completes Acquisition of Triovest, Enhancing Position as Canada’s Largest Commercial Real Estate Services Firm

Colliers has acquired Triovest, enhancing its status as Canada's largest commercial real estate services firm.

Colliers, a global professional services and investment management firm, has completed its acquisition of Triovest Inc., enhancing its position as Canada's largest commercial real estate services provider. This strategic move adds over 3,000 professionals to Colliers' workforce and expands its management portfolio to more than 95 million square feet of commercial properties, alongside overseeing over $15 billion in development projects. Colliers, which operates through three main platforms—Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management—continues to emphasize growth and value creation, reporting nearly $5 billion in annual revenues and a commitment to delivering strong returns for shareholders.

Colliers has completed the acquisition of Triovest Inc., enhancing its capabilities in the commercial real estate sector.



The acquisition strengthens Colliers’ position as Canada’s largest commercial real estate services firm, which may lead to increased market share and competitive advantage.



With the addition of Triovest, Colliers now employs over 3,000 professionals and manages more than 95 million square feet of commercial real estate, reflecting significant operational scale.



The firm oversees over $15 billion in projects under development, indicating strong potential for revenue growth and client engagement in the market.

The press release focuses heavily on the acquisition of Triovest, which may overshadow potential underlying issues such as integration challenges or financial strain from the purchase.

While claiming to be the largest commercial real estate services firm, Colliers may face increased scrutiny from competitors and analysts regarding its ability to maintain this position and deliver sustained growth.

The press release does not address any potential risks or challenges associated with the acquisition, which could lead to investor concerns about the long-term viability of the deal.

What is the significance of Colliers' acquisition of Triovest?

The acquisition solidifies Colliers' position as Canada's largest commercial real estate services firm.

How many professionals does Colliers employ after the acquisition?

Colliers employs more than 3,000 professionals across its operations in Canada.

What areas does Colliers operate in?

Colliers operates in Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management sectors.

What is Colliers' annual revenue?

Colliers has nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues.

How much commercial real estate does Colliers manage?

Colliers manages over 95 million square feet of commercial real estate.

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Triovest Inc. (“Triovest”), a leading Canadian commercial real estate services platform. The acquisition solidifies Colliers’ position as Canada’s largest commercial real estate services firm, employing more than 3,000 professionals, managing more than 95 million square feet of commercial real estate, and overseeing more than $15 billion in projects under development.







