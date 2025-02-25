Colliers Appoints Felix von Saucken as CEO of Germany, Effective March 1, 2025

Felix von Saucken appointed CEO of Colliers Germany, effective March 1, 2025, succeeding Achim Degen.

Colliers announced the promotion of Felix von Saucken to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers in Germany, effective March 1, 2025. Von Saucken, the current Head of Residential in Germany, will report to EMEA CEO Davoud Amel-Azizpour and become an equity partner in the firm. With over 25 years of experience and a strong reputation in local and cross-border capital markets, particularly in residential assets, von Saucken aims to enhance Colliers’ transaction services and professional expertise in Germany. He succeeds Achim Degen, who will continue as Managing Director while helping to establish a new Professional Services division. Amel-Azizpour expressed confidence in von Saucken's leadership to navigate the business into a new growth phase amidst the recovering real estate market.

Potential Positives

Felix von Saucken's promotion to CEO of Colliers in Germany signifies strong internal talent development and continuity in leadership, which can enhance stakeholder confidence.

As an equity partner, von Saucken's financial stake in the business aligns his interests with the company's long-term success, fostering a culture of shared goals.

The acknowledgment of achieving leading market shares in Lease Advisory and Capital Markets, despite previous challenges, highlights Colliers' resilience and competitive positioning in the market.

The establishment of a Professional Services division under von Saucken's leadership indicates a strategic expansion that can enhance service offerings and potentially drive revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Felix von Saucken as CEO comes amidst challenges faced in the market during 2024, indicating ongoing instability in the German real estate sector.

Despite achieving market share positions for Lease Advisory and Capital Markets, the release highlights that the market has not fully recovered, suggesting potential ongoing difficulties for the company's operations in Germany.

Achim Degen's transition from CEO to a Managing Director role implies a significant change in leadership, which may create uncertainty regarding the continuity and direction of the company's operations in Germany.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Colliers in Germany?

Felix von Saucken has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Colliers in Germany, effective March 1, 2025.

What is Felix von Saucken's previous role at Colliers?

Felix von Saucken was the Head of Residential in Germany before his promotion to CEO.

What experience does Felix von Saucken bring to his new position?

He has 25 years of experience in local and cross-border capital markets, specializing in residential assets.

What are Collliers' priorities in 2025 under von Saucken's leadership?

The focus will be on strengthening market position, enhancing transaction services, and improving professional services expertise.

Who did Felix von Saucken succeed as CEO of Colliers in Germany?

He succeeds Achim Degen, who will continue as a Managing Director and collaborate on establishing a Professional Services division.

Full Release



LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers announced today that Felix von Saucken, current Head of Residential in Germany, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers in Germany, effective 1 March 2025, reporting to Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, EMEA. Von Saucken will also become an equity partner in the business.





Von Saucken, who joined Colliers in 2018, is well-known in the domestic and international real estate markets for his expertise in local and cross-border capital markets, specializing in residential assets. Over the past 25 years, he has built a strong reputation and deep client relationships that span multiple asset classes and service lines in the German market and across country borders.





Commenting on the opportunity, von Saucken said: “I am excited to take on a larger role in leading the development of the German business. In 2025, our focus remains on strengthening our market position by bolstering transaction services and enhancing our expertise in professional services – all with the support of Davoud, the EMEA leadership team, and my colleagues in Germany.





“Despite the challenges of 2024, we achieved remarkable success with leading market share positions for Lease Advisory and Capital Markets. With our strong regional presence and global reach, Colliers is well-positioned for further growth.”





Von Saucken succeeds Achim Degen, who will continue to serve as a Managing Director and, amongst his new responsibilities, will collaborate with von Saucken to establish a Professional Services division.





Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, EMEA commented: “My thanks to Achim Degen for expertly guiding our German business through a recessional phase. Though the market has not fully recovered, we are seeing increased transaction volumes and more positive market sentiment. Achim and I believe it is the right time to appoint Felix to take the business into its next chapter. As an equity partner, he is invested in Colliers’ success and transforming the German business to the benefit of our clients and people. Felix is a well-connected and results-oriented leader, and I look forward to collaborating with him to implement his strategic direction in this crucial European market.”







