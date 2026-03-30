Collegium's General Counsel Trims His Stake as the Company Doubles Down on ADHD

Key Points

6,224 shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$228,000 on March 9, 2026.

This sale represented 6.40% of Dieter David’s direct holdings prior to the transaction.

All shares involved were held directly; there were no indirect or derivative securities transacted or remaining post-sale.

David holds 91,047 shares (~$3.39 million as of March 9, 2026) in ongoing direct ownership after the transaction.

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David Dieter, Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), reported the sale of 6,224 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 9, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,224 Transaction value $228,110 Post-transaction shares (direct) 91,047 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3.39 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($36.65); post-transaction value based on March 9, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to the insider’s prior trading activity?

Dieter joined Collegium in March 2025 and this is his first open-market sale on record.There’s not enough data to establish a pattern.

Dieter joined Collegium in March 2025 and this is his first open-market sale on record.There’s not enough data to establish a pattern. What proportion of the insider’s stake was affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 6.40% of David’s direct equity stake, reducing his direct holdings from 97,271 to 91,047 shares.

The sale accounted for 6.40% of David’s direct equity stake, reducing his direct holdings from 97,271 to 91,047 shares. Does the insider maintain a material ongoing position after this sale?

Yes. Dieter retains 91,047 shares in direct ownership, valued at ~$3.39 million as of March 9, 2026, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings reported.

Yes. Dieter retains 91,047 shares in direct ownership, valued at ~$3.39 million as of March 9, 2026, with no remaining indirect or derivative holdings reported. Was the transaction discretionary or pre-planned?

This was Pre-planned. The transaction was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted December 5, 2025, approximately three months before the transaction executed on March 9, 2026.



Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $780.57 Million Net income (TTM) $62,87 Million Share price as of market close 03-27-2026 $32.44 1-year price change 8.7%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Collegium Pharmaceutical's portfolio includes abuse-deterrent, extended-release opioid formulations such as Xtampza ER and both immediate- and extended-release versions of Nucynta, focusing on pain management therapies.

The company generates revenue primarily through the development, commercialization, and sale of specialty pharmaceutical products for chronic pain, leveraging proprietary formulations and targeted distribution channels.

Its primary customers include healthcare providers, hospitals, and pharmacies serving patients with severe, long-term pain management needs.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focused strategy on abuse-deterrent pain management products. Its proprietary formulations include Xtampza ER and Nucynta products focused on pain management.

What this transaction means for investors

Dieter David is Collegium Pharmaceutical's Executive Vice President and General Counsel — the executive overseeing legal affairs, compliance, and governance. This is his first open-market sale on record since joining the company in March 2025 — a modest 6.4% trim executed under a pre-scheduled plan, not a discretionary move.Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company in the middle of a meaningful business transition. Its foundation is a portfolio of pain management products — Xtampza ER, Belbuca, and the Nucynta franchise — that generated $631.7 million in revenue in 2025, up 6% year over year. But the growth story is increasingly about Jornay PM, an evening-dosed ADHD treatment the company acquired and grew 48% in its first full year of ownership. Jornay is guiding to $190–$200 million in 2026 revenue, representing roughly 31% growth, driven by prescription demand rather than pricing. Total company revenue is expected to reach $805–$825 million in 2026.

For investors watching insider activity, a first sale from the General Counsel — modest in size, pre-planned well before execution — doesn't tell you much about the business. The ADHD trajectory does. Collegium grew Jornay PM 48% in its first full year of ownership and is guiding for 31% growth in 2026. Ten days after this sale, the company announced it was acquiring AZSTARYS, a second ADHD treatment, for $650 million — signaling that the pivot away from pure pain management is accelerating.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.