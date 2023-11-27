News & Insights

Markets
COLL

Collegium Says Appeals Court Upholds PTAB's Finding Of Invalidity Of Purdue's 961 Patent Claim

November 27, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) announced Monday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld the judgment of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in its final decision that Purdue's '961 patent, which Purdue Pharma L.P. has claimed is infringed by Xtampza ER, is invalid.

The Federal Circuit's decision affirming the invalidity of Purdue's '961 patent confirms both that the PTAB had statutory authority to issue its final decision, and that the PTAB did correctly conclude that the '961 patent was invalid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.