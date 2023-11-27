Collegium Says Appeals Court Upholds PTAB's Finding Of Invalidity Of Purdue's 961 Patent Claim

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) announced Monday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld the judgment of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in its final decision that Purdue's '961 patent, which Purdue Pharma L.P. has claimed is infringed by Xtampza ER, is invalid.

The Federal Circuit's decision affirming the invalidity of Purdue's '961 patent confirms both that the PTAB had statutory authority to issue its final decision, and that the PTAB did correctly conclude that the '961 patent was invalid.

