Collegium Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:COLL) investors will be pleased with their 14% return over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) share price down 11% in the last month. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 14% is below the market return of 132%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Collegium Pharmaceutical moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:COLL Earnings Per Share Growth November 23rd 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Collegium Pharmaceutical has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Collegium Pharmaceutical provided a TSR of 2.0% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 3% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Collegium Pharmaceutical that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

