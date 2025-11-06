Markets
COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Shares Rise 12% After Q3 Results And Guidance Raise

November 06, 2025 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) gained 12.20% to $40.22, up $4.38, after reporting strong third-quarter 2025 results and raising its full-year 2025 guidance.

The company posted $209.4 million in revenue, up 31 percent year-over-year, driven by continued growth in its ADHD and pain-management franchises.

For full-year 2025, Collegium now expects $775-$785 million in revenue and $460-$470 million in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting improved demand trends.

On Wednesday, COLL opened at $36.20, reached a high of $40.88, and a low of $35.98, compared to a previous close of $35.84 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume was significantly higher than average. The stock's 52-week range is $29.24 - $41.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.