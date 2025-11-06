Collegium Pharmaceutical Shares Rise 12% After Q3 Results And Guidance Raise

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) gained 12.20% to $40.22, up $4.38, after reporting strong third-quarter 2025 results and raising its full-year 2025 guidance.

The company posted $209.4 million in revenue, up 31 percent year-over-year, driven by continued growth in its ADHD and pain-management franchises.

For full-year 2025, Collegium now expects $775-$785 million in revenue and $460-$470 million in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting improved demand trends.

On Wednesday, COLL opened at $36.20, reached a high of $40.88, and a low of $35.98, compared to a previous close of $35.84 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume was significantly higher than average. The stock's 52-week range is $29.24 - $41.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.