Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.3% to hit US$79m. Collegium Pharmaceutical also reported a statutory profit of US$0.32, which was an impressive 36% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Collegium Pharmaceutical after the latest results. NasdaqGS:COLL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Collegium Pharmaceutical from nine analysts is for revenues of US$343.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 32,985% to US$1.93. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$342.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.80 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$28.25, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Collegium Pharmaceutical analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 14%, compared to a historical growth rate of 52% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Collegium Pharmaceutical following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$28.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Collegium Pharmaceutical. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Collegium Pharmaceutical going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Collegium Pharmaceutical (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

