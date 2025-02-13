Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. to Report Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Collegium Pharmaceutical will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, after market close. A live conference call and webcast will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET, with details for accessing the call provided. The company, headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts, focuses on improving the lives of individuals with serious medical conditions and has a strong portfolio in responsible pain management. Recently, it acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, to expand into neuropsychiatry and drive growth in its commercial portfolio. Additional information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Collegium Pharmaceutical will report its fourth quarter and full-year financial results, providing transparency and updates to investors on the company's performance.



The company is hosting a live conference call and webcast, which allows for direct communication with stakeholders and enhances investor relations.



Collegium has recently acquired Jornay PM, expanding its portfolio into neuropsychiatry and indicating strategic growth in diverse therapeutic areas.



The planned strategy to grow its commercial portfolio with Jornay PM as a lead growth driver signals a proactive approach to expanding market presence.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Collegium Pharmaceutical announce its Q4 2024 financial results?

Collegium Pharmaceutical will report its Q4 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Q4 2024earnings call

You can access theearnings callby dialing (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International).

Is there a webcast for the earnings announcement?

Yes, a live audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of Collegium's website.

What recent acquisitions has Collegium Pharmaceutical made?

Collegium recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, expanding its portfolio into neuropsychiatry.

Where is Collegium Pharmaceutical headquartered?

The headquarters of Collegium Pharmaceutical is located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

$COLL Insider Trading Activity

$COLL insiders have traded $COLL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHIRLEY R. KUHLMANN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,725 shares for an estimated $1,682,419 .

. THOMAS B SMITH (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) sold 9,593 shares for an estimated $351,319

$COLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $COLL stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



(Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.







Conference Call Information







To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q4 2024 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website:



www.collegiumpharma.com



. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.







Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.collegiumpharma.com



.







Investor Contact:







Danielle Jesse





Director, Investor Relations









ir@collegiumpharma.com











Media Contact:







Cheryl Wheeler





Head of Corporate Communications









communications@collegiumpharma.com















