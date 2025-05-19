Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. to Present at Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Collegium Pharmaceutical will present at investor conferences on May 21 and June 5, focusing on its growth and portfolio.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced its management's participation in two upcoming investor conferences: the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit on May 21, 2025, and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025. The Jefferies conference presentation will be streamed live online, with a replay available for 90 days on the company's website. Collegium, headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts, focuses on creating a diversified biopharmaceutical company, highlighted by its portfolio of pain management medications and the recent acquisition of Jornay PM®, an ADHD treatment, which is central to its growth strategy. For more information, investors can visit the company's website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is participating in prominent investor conferences, which enhances visibility and engagement with potential investors.

Webcasting the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference presentation allows broader access and may attract interest from a larger audience.

The recent acquisition of Jornay PM® signifies a strategic expansion into neuropsychiatry, potentially diversifying and strengthening the company’s portfolio.

The focus on responsible pain management medications aligns with a growing market demand for ethical treatment options, positioning the company positively within its sector.

What investor conferences will Collegium Pharmaceutical participate in?

Collegium Pharmaceutical will participate in the Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

When is the presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference?

The presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET.

How can I access the Jefferies conference presentation?

The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference presentation will be webcast live and accessible through the Investors section of Collegium's website.

Will the Jefferies conference presentation be available for replay?

Yes, a replay of the Jefferies conference webcast will be available for 90 days on Collegium's website following the presentation.

What is the focus of Collegium Pharmaceutical?

Collegium Pharmaceutical focuses on improving lives through responsible pain management medications and treatments for ADHD, such as Jornay PM.

$COLL Insider Trading Activity

$COLL insiders have traded $COLL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHIRLEY R. KUHLMANN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 113,567 shares for an estimated $3,335,261 .

. SCOTT DREYER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,093 shares for an estimated $1,323,426 .

. COLLEEN TUPPER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,477 shares for an estimated $674,567.

$COLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $COLL stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



(Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:







Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025







Panel Presentation: Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:25 a.m. ET







Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference







Presentation: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET





The presentation at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website:



https://ir.collegiumpharma.com



. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.







About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.







Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM®, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.collegiumpharma.com



.







Investor Contacts:







Ian Karp





Head of Investor Relations







ir@collegiumpharma.com







Danielle Jesse





Director, Investor Relations







ir@collegiumpharma.com









Media Contact:







Cheryl Wheeler





Head of Corporate Communications







communications@collegiumpharma.com

















