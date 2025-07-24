Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Collegium Pharmaceutical will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before the market opens. Following the results, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed via specific dial-in numbers or through their website. Collegium is focused on improving the lives of individuals with serious medical conditions and has a portfolio that includes pain management medications and the ADHD treatment, Jornay PM, which is a key growth driver for the company. Based in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Collegium aims to expand its commercial offerings while managing resources prudently.

Potential Positives

Collegium Pharmaceutical is scheduled to report its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The upcomingearnings calland webcast provide an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with the company's financial performance and strategy.

The acquisition of Jornay PM expands Collegium's portfolio into the neuropsychiatry market, potentially driving future growth.

Collegium expresses a strategic focus on responsible pain management, emphasizing its commitment to improving patient outcomes in serious medical conditions.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Collegium Pharmaceutical report Q2 2025 financial results?

Collegium Pharmaceutical will report its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the Q2 2025earnings call

You can access the Q2 2025earnings callby dialing (877) 407-8037 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8037 internationally.

What time is the Collegium Pharmaceutical conference call?

The conference call for Q2 2025 results will start at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 7, 2025.

Will there be a webcast of theearnings call

Yes, an audio webcast of theearnings callwill be available on Collegium's website shortly after the event.

What is Collegium Pharmaceutical's main focus?

Collegium Pharmaceutical focuses on responsible pain management and recently expanded into neuropsychiatry with Jornay PM.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COLL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $COLL Data Alerts

$COLL insiders have traded $COLL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHIRLEY R. KUHLMANN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 86,067 shares for an estimated $2,426,633 .

. SCOTT DREYER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,093 shares for an estimated $1,323,426 .

. COLLEEN TUPPER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,477 shares for an estimated $674,567 .

. JOHN GORDON FREUND sold 6,601 shares for an estimated $202,149

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $COLL stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COLL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COLL forecast page.

$COLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $COLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $46.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Oren Livnat from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $50.0 on 03/24/2025

Full Release



STOUGHTON, Mass., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



(Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.







Conference Call Information







To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2025 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website:



www.collegiumpharma.com



. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.







About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.







Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.collegiumpharma.com



.







Investor Contacts:







Ian Karp





Head of Investor Relations







ir@collegiumpharma.com







Danielle Jesse





Director, Investor Relations







ir@collegiumpharma.com













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.