Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc (COLL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.96 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $12.54 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $80.30 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $205.45 million from $181.95 million last year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

