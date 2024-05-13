News & Insights

COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Enters ASR Agreement To Repurchase $35 Mln Of Common Stock

May 13, 2024 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) has entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase agreement with Jefferies to repurchase $35 million of the company's common stock. Collegium will execute the ASR as part of the $150 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board in January 2024. Upon completion of this ASR, Collegium will have $115 million remaining under the program.

Collegium will pay $35 million to Jefferies and will receive an initial delivery of 888,889 shares, representing approximately 80% of the total shares the company expects to repurchase under the ASR agreement. The final settlement of the ASR is anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

