COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Earnings Results: $COLL Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL ($COLL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, beating estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $177,760,000, beating estimates of $175,397,160 by $2,362,840.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Insider Trading Activity

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL insiders have traded $COLL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHIRLEY R. KUHLMANN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 113,567 shares for an estimated $3,335,261 .

. SCOTT DREYER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,093 shares for an estimated $1,323,426 .

. COLLEEN TUPPER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,477 shares for an estimated $674,567.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $40.0 on 11/11/2024

