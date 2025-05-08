COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Earnings Results: $COLL Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL ($COLL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, beating estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $177,760,000, beating estimates of $175,397,160 by $2,362,840.
COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Insider Trading Activity
COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL insiders have traded $COLL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHIRLEY R. KUHLMANN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 113,567 shares for an estimated $3,335,261.
- SCOTT DREYER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,093 shares for an estimated $1,323,426.
- COLLEEN TUPPER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,477 shares for an estimated $674,567.
COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,723,415 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,443,937
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,100,000 shares (+88.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,515,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 355,528 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,185,877
- INVESCO LTD. added 289,335 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,289,447
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 276,731 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,928,343
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 221,903 shares (+319.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,357,520
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 221,627 shares (+168.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,349,613
COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $36.0 on 02/04/2025
- Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $40.0 on 11/11/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.