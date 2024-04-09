Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) standing at $38.79, reflecting a -1.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The specialty pharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 5.12% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.50, marking a 13.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $148 million, indicating a 2.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $582.52 million. These totals would mark changes of +12.61% and +2.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Collegium Pharmaceutical boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Collegium Pharmaceutical is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.43.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

