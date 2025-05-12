Collegium Pharmaceutical Announces $25 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement with Jefferies LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical announces a $25 million share repurchase agreement with Jefferies LLC, part of a $150 million plan.

Quiver AI Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has announced an Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) agreement with Jefferies LLC to buy back $25 million of its common stock as part of its $150 million share repurchase program authorized in January 2024. As of the agreement, Collegium will initially receive about 692,281 shares, representing approximately 80% of the expected total under the ASR. The company has reported strong first-quarter revenues in 2025, with a 23% year-over-year increase driven by its pain management portfolio and ADHD medication, Jornay PM®. Collegium aims to balance revenue growth with shareholder returns through disciplined capital allocation and continuing to invest in its product growth. The final settlement for the ASR is expected by the third quarter of 2025, with $65 million remaining in the repurchase program after this transaction.

Potential Positives

Collegium Pharmaceutical announces a $25 million Accelerated Share Repurchase agreement, demonstrating confidence in its financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The company has reported a strong start in 2025, with a 23% year-over-year revenue growth driven by sales from its pain management portfolio and the ADHD treatment, Jornay PM.

Collegium has a remaining $65 million under its $150 million share repurchase program, indicating ongoing capital management strategies that favor shareholder value enhancement.

The execution of the ASR reflects a strategic approach to capital allocation, balancing revenue growth with disciplined investments and opportunistic share repurchases.

Potential Negatives

Entering into a $25 million Accelerated Share Repurchase program may signal to investors that the company lacks profitable investment opportunities, prompting concerns about future growth.

The substantial volume of shares being repurchased could lead to a reduced liquidity in the stock, potentially affecting trading significantly.

The press release emphasizes the reliance on future sales growth from existing products, which carries inherent risks related to market acceptance and competitive pressures.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Accelerated Share Repurchase agreement?

The ASR agreement aims to repurchase $25 million of Collegium's common stock to return capital to shareholders.

How much of the share repurchase program remains after this ASR?

After the ASR, Collegium will have $65 million remaining in its $150 million share repurchase program.

What drove the 23% revenue growth in the first quarter?

The revenue growth was primarily driven by strong sales from Collegium's pain portfolio and the ADHD medicine, Jornay PM®.

How many shares will Collegium initially repurchase?

Collegium will initially receive 692,281 shares based on the ASR agreement, subject to adjustments.

When is the final settlement of the ASR expected?

The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed no later than the third quarter of 2025.

$COLL Insider Trading Activity

$COLL insiders have traded $COLL stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHIRLEY R. KUHLMANN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 113,567 shares for an estimated $3,335,261 .

. SCOTT DREYER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,093 shares for an estimated $1,323,426 .

. COLLEEN TUPPER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,477 shares for an estimated $674,567.

$COLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $COLL stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COLL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.



(Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that it has entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase ("ASR") agreement with Jefferies LLC to repurchase $25 million of the Company’s common stock. Collegium will execute the ASR as part of the $150 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors in January 2024. Upon completion of this ASR, Collegium will have $65 million remaining under the program.





“Collegium is off to a strong start in 2025 with first quarter revenues growing 23% year-over-year, driven by robust sales from our pain portfolio and a significant contribution from our rapidly growing ADHD medicine, Jornay PM®,” said Colleen Tupper, Chief Financial Officer. “The Board’s authorization of a $25 million ASR program reflects our strategic approach to capital allocation that balances driving sustained revenue growth while also returning capital to shareholders. We are confident in our future growth trajectory and remain committed to generating additional value as we invest in our key product growth drivers, expand our portfolio through disciplined business development, rapidly pay down debt and opportunistically repurchase shares.”





Under terms of the agreement, Collegium will pay $25 million to Jefferies LLC and will receive an initial delivery of 692,281 shares, based on the $28.89 closing stock price of Collegium’s common stock on May 9, 2025, representing approximately 80% of the total shares the Company expects to repurchase under the ASR agreement. The final number of shares repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average prices of Collegium’s common stock during the term of the ASR and subject to adjustments related to the terms and conditions of the ASR agreement. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed no later than the third quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, Collegium had approximately 32.1 million shares outstanding.







About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.







Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.collegiumpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to current and future market opportunities for our products and our assumptions related thereto, expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations, including risks relating to, among others: unknown liabilities; risks related to future opportunities and plans for our products, including uncertainty of the expected financial performance of such products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to maintain regulatory approval of our products, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of our products; the size of the markets for our products, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement or other litigation that may be brought by or against us; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.







Investor Contacts:







Ian Karp





Head of Investor Relations







ir@collegiumpharma.com







Danielle Jesse





Director, Investor Relations







ir@collegiumpharma.com









Media Contact:







Cheryl Wheeler





Head of Corporate Communications







communications@collegiumpharma.com









