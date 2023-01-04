Collegium Pharma Up 7% As Annual Revenue Outlook Better Than Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning after the company provided full-year revenue outlook, better than analysts' view.

Collegium expects product revenues to be in the range of $565.0 million-$580.0 million for 2023.

Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $550.58 million for the year.

COLL is at $25.46 currently. It has traded in the range of $14.04-$25.98 in the last 52 weeks.

