Markets
COLL

Collegium Pharma Up 7% As Annual Revenue Outlook Better Than Street View

January 04, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning after the company provided full-year revenue outlook, better than analysts' view.

Collegium expects product revenues to be in the range of $565.0 million-$580.0 million for 2023.

Analysts, on average, expect revenue of $550.58 million for the year.

COLL is at $25.46 currently. It has traded in the range of $14.04-$25.98 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COLL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.