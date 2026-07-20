BioTech
COLL

Collegium Pharma To Relocate Corporate Headquarters To Downtown Boston In 2027

July 20, 2026 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL), which develops and commercialises medicines for pain management, announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to One Lincoln in Downtown Boston in the first quarter of 2027.

The company's new headquarters will be located at One Lincoln, a property owned and managed by DivcoWest.

Commenting on this relocation, Vikram Karnani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium, said, "This move reflects our confidence in where we're headed as a company".

Avison Young served as Collegium's real estate advisor throughout the site selection and lease negotiation process.

COLL has traded between $29.19 and $50.79 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $36.08.

COLL is currently up 0.06% at $36.10.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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