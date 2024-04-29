Collegium Pharma Partners With Hikma For Authorized Generics Of Nucynta In US

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical company Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) announced Monday it has entered into an authorized generic agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., pursuant to which Hikma will have the exclusive right to sell the authorized generic versions of Nucynta and Nucynta ER in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Collegium will manufacture and supply Hikma with all authorized generic product for sale on an exclusive basis during the term of the agreement.

Hikma will also sell the authorized generic forms of the Nucynta Franchise in the United States, commencing 30 days prior to the anticipated loss of exclusivity for each product, or earlier under certain circumstances.

Meanwhile, Collegium will receive a meaningful share of net profits of the authorized generic products that declines based on the number of generic entrants, if any.

