Collegium Pharma Launches Up To $150 Mln Buyback Program; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) on Monday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $150 million in stock through December 31, 2026.

In the pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, Collegium Pharma is 8.73% higher at $33.

The new program replaces a prior $150 million share repurchase plan authorized in January 2024, which expired on June 30 with $65 million remaining unused.

Since 2021, the biopharmaceutical company has returned $222 million to shareholders through its share repurchase programs.

It includes $25 million repurchased under an accelerated share repurchase program launched this May, which is expected to conclude in the third quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, Collegium had about 32.1 million shares outstanding.

