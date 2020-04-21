College Housing REIT CEO Optimistic About Coming School Year

American Campus Communities has been hammered on concerns about potential shutdowns in the coming academic year, declining about 36% year to date.

The chief executive of the leading provider of student housing to college students expressed optimism that universities and colleges will be open in the fall amid concerns that the Covid-19 crisis could disrupt the coming academic year.

On a conference call Tuesday morning after his company reported earnings for the first quarter late Monday, American Campus Communities CEO and co-founder Bill Bayless said: “We believe that nearly all the universities are working from a primary premise that they will be resuming in-person classes.”

He added that some degree on social distancing and restrictions on group gatherings likely will be implemented, including reduction in class sizes and some use of remote learning.

American Campus Communities (ticker: ACC) now amounts to a play on whether U.S. colleges and universities will be able to reopen in the fall. Its shares have been hammered since late February on concerns about potential shutdowns in the coming academic year, declining about 36% year to date.

Shares are down 5.2%, at $30.02, in recent trading, after the earnings news and yield about 6%. The company had commanded a lofty multiple in the real-estate-investment-trust space before the Covid-19 crisis because it was viewed as recession-resistant.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb is optimistic on the fall: “We think universities will open for on-campus this Fall given colleges would have a hard time justifying full tuition if the campus is closed. Further, without football, especially at SEC and other flagship state schools, there would be a huge financial impact,” he wrote in a client note before the earnings call. Goldfarb has an Overweight rating on the stock and price target of $34.

The Austin, Texas–based REIT, which owns upscale housing in college and university towns, reported results for the first quarter that beat expectations—but the investor focus is on the fall as college and universities weigh their options in the coming weeks and months for reopening after shutdowns in March.

The company operates 206 housing communities serving 96 campuses and houses 133,000 students. It builds complexes on its own or partners with colleges and universities.

Funds from operations, a key REIT financial measure, totaled 70 cents in the first quarter, two cents above the consensus estimate. The company expects a modest financial hit of $13 million to $17 million for the rest of the current academic year plus another $4.5 million in lost summer business from camps and conferences. It has withdrawn its 2020 financial guidance of $2.41 to $2.51 a share in funds from operations. The current Street consensus is about $2.35 a share.

Before the call, J.P. Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone wrote: “A key challenge here is what will happen to school re-openings for the fall, which will likely have a much bigger impact on earnings for the next year. We estimate that on this front the stock implies about an 8-9% revenue hit (25% cash flow) from some form of delays or vacancy for the 2020/2021 school year. This is a lot but possible, and because of the timing of school years, we may not get a full sense of ACC’s run rate for several quarters.”

Paolone, who has a Neutral rating on the stock, added that there is “a whole plethora of options being discussed (normal start, delayed start, on-line start before going back, or even first semester on-line), and the outcomes could vary widely by state. We should have a better understanding of the run rate in 2-3 quarters, or if schools return according to their normal schedule.”

American Campus Communities’ student housing, which can feature pools, gyms, and common rooms, is more expansive than often cramped university housing. That could benefit the company at a time of social distancing. Bayless emphasized this on the conference call, contrasting the company’s “modern housing inventory” with older campus dorms that have common bathrooms and showers.

He did note that if universities can’t reopen in the fall, backup plans are to have remote learning and resume in-person classes in the spring.

Bayless argued that even if classes are forced to be held remotely in the fall, there is a benefit to students being in his company’s housing rather than at home in “an academic oriented environment conducive to academic achievement” as well as students’ desire to be among their peers and friends. He also cited high broadband speeds at his company’s housing.

Another investor concern relates to what Paolone described as “longer-term pressures from on-line educations and paradigm shifts of that nature.” Bayless addressed this issue on the call, saying, “We believe the answer is an emphatic no.” He said that in-person college education offers enormous advantages “as far as academic and personal growth than can’t occur online.

The company hopes to turn concerns about social distancing to its advantage, Bayless added, as universities potentially look to phase out older dorms and partner with the company in building more modern facilities.”

