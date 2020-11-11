Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Dividends
Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CLCT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.04, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLCT was $66.04, representing a -6.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.86 and a 398.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.26.

CLCT is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). CLCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLCT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CLCT as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 11.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLCT at 1.36%.

