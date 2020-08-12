Dividends
Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CLCT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.45, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLCT was $42.45, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.64 and a 220.14% increase over the 52 week low of $13.26.

CLCT is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). CLCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21.

