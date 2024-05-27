News & Insights

Collective Mining Strikes Expansion at Apollo

May 27, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) has released an update.

Collective Mining Ltd. has announced significant expansion and high-grade assay results at their Apollo Porphyry System in Colombia, with drilling results extending the mineralization by up to 150 meters northwest and remaining open for future growth. The company’s ongoing 40,000-meter drill program shows promising results, including two drill holes at the Box target indicating a large hydrothermal fluid system, and potential connections between Apollo and Olympus targets.

