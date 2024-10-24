News & Insights

Collective Mining Secures C$30 Million Financing Deal

October 24, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) has released an update.

Collective Mining Ltd. has announced a C$30 million bought deal financing with BMO Capital Markets to advance its Guayabales Project and other exploration opportunities. This offering involves the sale of 6 million common shares at C$5.00 each and could reach C$34.5 million if an overallotment option is fully exercised. The proceeds will support ongoing development efforts and enhance the company’s working capital.

