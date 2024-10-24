Collective Mining Secures C$30 Million Financing Deal

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) has released an update.

Collective Mining Ltd. has announced a C$30 million bought deal financing with BMO Capital Markets to advance its Guayabales Project and other exploration opportunities. This offering involves the sale of 6 million common shares at C$5.00 each and could reach C$34.5 million if an overallotment option is fully exercised. The proceeds will support ongoing development efforts and enhance the company’s working capital.

For further insights into TSE:CNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.