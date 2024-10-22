News & Insights

Collective Mining Reveals New Gold Discovery in Colombia

October 22, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) has released an update.

Collective Mining has unveiled a promising high-grade gold discovery at its Apollo system in Colombia, named the Ramp Zone. This new find indicates a significant high-grade gold system at depth, enhancing the potential for resource expansion in the Guayabales Project. The company is actively conducting further drilling to explore this new zone.

