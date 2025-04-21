Markets
Collective Mining Gets New CEO

April 21, 2025 — 06:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Collective Mining Ltd. (CNL) Monday said it has appointed Ned Jalil as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The company's former CEO Omar Ossma retains his role as President.

Ned Jalil, with more than 25 years of experience across gold, silver, and key battery metals including copper and nickel, has held senior executive roles with Kinross Gold and Appian Capital.

