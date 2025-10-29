Collective Mining (CNL) Price Target Increased by 16.76% to 17.01

The average one-year price target for Collective Mining (NYSEAM:CNL) has been revised to $17.01 / share. This is an increase of 16.76% from the prior estimate of $14.57 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.98 to a high of $26.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.80% from the latest reported closing price of $11.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collective Mining. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 47.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNL is 0.23%, an increase of 44.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.83% to 20,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 9,917K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,892K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 3,673K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNL by 1.34% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,468K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 1,000K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 700K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

