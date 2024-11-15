Collective Metals Announces New CFO Appointment

Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (TSE:COMT) has released an update.

Collective Metals Inc. has appointed Devienne Mok as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing her extensive expertise in accounting and financial reporting to the company. This leadership change is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its financial management as it focuses on its key exploration projects in North America.

