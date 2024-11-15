News & Insights

Stocks

Collective Metals Announces New CFO Appointment

November 15, 2024 — 05:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (TSE:COMT) has released an update.

Collective Metals Inc. has appointed Devienne Mok as its new Chief Financial Officer, bringing her extensive expertise in accounting and financial reporting to the company. This leadership change is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its financial management as it focuses on its key exploration projects in North America.

For further insights into TSE:COMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.