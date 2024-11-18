Collective Audience sees Q3 pro forma revenue $1.8M

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter is expected to total a loss of approximately $92,000, representing an 88% improvement from the previous quarter. The company anticipates further gains in revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance in the current fourth quarter. These preliminary results are in line with the company’s previously stated outlook of $7.5 million in revenue and positive adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis. The company acquired the marketing-as-a-service provider, DSL Digital in July, which brought to Collective Audience (CAUD) multi-million-dollar annual profitable revenues that are being generated by a global services team and their proprietary Copycraft AI technology. In August, Collective Audience acquired France based BeOp, with its advanced AdTech cloud platform technology that is now powering Collective Audience’s AudienceCloud infrastructure for advertising on the open web. Collective Audience’s positive outlook is supported by recent major new bookings with Fortune 1000 clients and major brands valued at more than $2.2 million in Q4. “We’re excited to start showing the strengthened enterprise value and foundation we have built over the past year, and we are encouraged by the new high-value engagements secured by our two new acquisitions,” said Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes. “Given this momentum, we are clearly at a major pivotal stage in our growth trajectory, and we see this trajectory benefiting from the tailwinds of major industry changes currently underway.” Based on its current pace of business growth, combined with the anticipated positive impact of new product offerings, Collective Audience expects to see more than 80% revenue growth in 2025. This organic growth would be in addition to the potential contributions of one or more acquisitions which the company is currently in discussions or evaluating. The company sees the current market conditions and regulatory environment providing a ‘target rich’ environment for accretive and highly synergistic M&A.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CAUD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.