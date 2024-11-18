Collective Audience Projects Record Revenue Growth for 2024

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Collective Audience ( (CAUD) ).

Collective Audience, Inc. is set to report record pro forma revenue for Q3 2024, driven by the acquisitions of DSL Digital and BeOp, which have bolstered client campaign bookings. The company anticipates an 80% revenue surge in 2025, aided by the launch of new products and regulatory changes, positioning itself as a leader in audience-based performance advertising. While the projected growth is promising, it is important to consider potential risks and uncertainties that may impact the company’s financial outcomes.

