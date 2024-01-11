Collective Audience Names Christopher Andrews COO

(RTTNews) - Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD), a provider of advertising and media solutions, Thursday announced that it has appointed Christopher Andrews as its chief operating officer.

Andrews has more than 21 years of experience. He previously worked as the chief technology and information officer in companies like Ogilvy Health and WPP.

On Wednesday, Collective Audience shares closed at $1.25, down 5.30% on the Nasdaq.

