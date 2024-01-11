News & Insights

Markets
CAUD

Collective Audience Names Christopher Andrews COO

January 11, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD), a provider of advertising and media solutions, Thursday announced that it has appointed Christopher Andrews as its chief operating officer.

Andrews has more than 21 years of experience. He previously worked as the chief technology and information officer in companies like Ogilvy Health and WPP.

On Wednesday, Collective Audience shares closed at $1.25, down 5.30% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAUD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.