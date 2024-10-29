Collective Audience launches AI-powered AudienceServices Group

Collective Audience (CAUD) has launched its new AudienceServices Group comprised of a 20-member global professional marketing team based in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The AudienceServices team will leverage a new AI technology, called Copycraft AI, that the company gained from its recent acquisition of DSL Digital, a global provider of Marketing-as-a-Service. Copycraft AI generates high performing ad creative using a brand’s unique voice and content. It enables the development of ad campaigns based on a creative agency’s brand briefs, and then automatically creates ad creatives that are optimized based on campaign performance metric objectives. The powerful technology delivers results that consistently outperforms today’s industry benchmarks.

