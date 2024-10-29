News & Insights

Stocks
CAUD

Collective Audience launches AI-powered AudienceServices Group

October 29, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Collective Audience (CAUD) has launched its new AudienceServices Group comprised of a 20-member global professional marketing team based in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The AudienceServices team will leverage a new AI technology, called Copycraft AI, that the company gained from its recent acquisition of DSL Digital, a global provider of Marketing-as-a-Service. Copycraft AI generates high performing ad creative using a brand’s unique voice and content. It enables the development of ad campaigns based on a creative agency’s brand briefs, and then automatically creates ad creatives that are optimized based on campaign performance metric objectives. The powerful technology delivers results that consistently outperforms today’s industry benchmarks.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAUD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAUD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.