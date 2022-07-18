Collar Into A Put Spread – A New Twist On Rolling A Position

A couple of weeks ago I picked up on an XND trade that appeared to be a costless collar. A costless collar combines a long position in and underlying stock or portfolio that replicates an index with a short call and long put. The costless part means the call is sold for the same premium that is paid of the put. These trades are often executed at a small credit or debit, but the trade I picked up on was a case of no credit or debit.

The specific trade went off on Friday July 8 with XND, which is quoted at 1/100 of NDX, at 121.18. A trader sold 100 XND Jul 15 123 Calls for 1.01 and used that credit to buy 100 XND Jul 15 119 Puts for 1.01. This result, when combined with a long portfolio is the payoff that appears below.

This trade guards against a loss of 1.80% over the following week, but sacrifices any gains over 1.50. Recall the week of July 15 option expiration both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for June were released. With all eyes on inflation, and expectations for a historically high number, this trade was likely targeting those two pieces of news.

However, something interesting happened on Monday July 11. The trade was rolled into a different position that would guard against some portfolio losses, but allow for unlimited upside. Rolling many not be the correct term here, cleverly adjusted might be a better fit.

With XND down slightly from Friday at 118.81 it appears the same trader sold 100 XND Jul 15 114 Puts for 0.42 each and used that 0.42 credit to cover the short XND Jul 15 123 Call position. The result a costless XND Jul 15 114 / 119 Bear Put spread. The payoff at expiration appears below if paired up with a long portfolio.

The result of the collar that was then adjusted into a bear put spread is protection over the course of the week against any loss down to 114 or 4.00%. Even though each execution was done for no credit or debit, owning the 119 put results in a 0.01% gain over buy and hold if XND rebounded.

