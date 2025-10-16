Collar Capital Bets Big On Salesforce (CRM) With a Purchase of 14K Shares

Key Points

Collar Capital bought 14,161 shares of Salesforce; estimated trade size $3.36 million based on Q3 2025 average price

Post-trade stake: 14,161 shares valued at $3.36 million as of September 30, 2025

This stake represents 2.36% of fund AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On October 16, 2025, Collar Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), acquiring 14,161 shares in a trade estimated at $3.36 million as of September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated October 16, 2025, Collar Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Salesforce, purchasing approximately 14,161 shares. The estimated value of the acquisition was $3.36 million as of September 30, 2025. This transaction brought the fund’s total number of reportable positions to 71.

What else to know

This new $3.36 million position accounts for 2.36% of the fund’s $142.14 million in reportable U.S. equity holdings as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSTR: $7.33 million (5.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:TSLA: $7.19 million (5.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:MU: $5.15 million (3.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:COIN: $4.96 million (3.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AAPL: $4.85 million (3.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 15, 2025, Salesforce shares were priced at $236.58, down 17.95% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 32.23 percentage points (source: FMP, 1-year price change: -17.95%, 1-year alpha vs S&P 500: -32.23%).

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $39.50 billion Net income (TTM) $6.66 billion Dividend yield 0.70% Price (as of market close October 15, 2025) $236.58

Company snapshot

Salesforce offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including its Customer 360 platform, Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce, Tableau analytics, MuleSoft integration, and Slack collaboration tools.

It serves a global customer base across industries including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

The company generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software and professional services.

Salesforce is a leading provider of enterprise cloud software, enabling organizations to manage customer relationships and business processes at scale. Its platform-centric strategy and broad product ecosystem position it as a key player in digital transformation initiatives.

Foolish take

Collar Capital appears to be making a contrarian move with the customer relationship management (CRM) specialist. The stock has tumbled about 26% in 2025.

Salesforce wasn't a holding for Collar Capital in the second quarter. After buying 14,161 shares in the third quarter, it's the fund's 13th largest holding.

Salesforce was the second largest new acquisition Collar Capital completed in the third quarter. It also acquired 12,590 shares of UnitedHealth Group worth about $4.3 million. UnitedHealth Group is now the fund's sixth largest holding.

Salesforce's investments in artificial intelligence are starting to pay off for investors. In its fiscal second quarter that ended July 31, 2025, Data Cloud and AI annual recurring revenue climbed over 120% year over year to $1.2 billion.

Success with its new AI tools encouraged management to raise expectations. Now, it expects operating cash flow in fiscal 2026 to rise by 12% to 13% year over year.

Glossary

AUM: Assets under management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Reportable positions: Holdings that must be disclosed to regulators, typically due to size or regulatory requirements.

Stake: The ownership interest or share in a company or asset.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often detailing financial or ownership information.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating value added or lost.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its stock price.

Cloud-based solutions: Software and services delivered over the internet rather than installed locally on computers.

Platform-centric strategy: A business approach focused on building and expanding a central technology platform for multiple products or services.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Salesforce, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.