Collapsed French merger sends bad TV signal

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - A French attempt to join forces against video streaming giant Netflix has fallen flat. “Top Chef” channel M6, controlled by Germany’s RTL, and Bouygues-backed rival TF1 announced in May 2021 they were planning a merger https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/french-tv-deal-pits-nationalism-against-antitrust/. With 3.4 billion euros of combined revenue, the tie-up was meant to create a French TV leader. Yet the companies abandoned the deal on Friday after domestic antitrust rules proved unsurmountable https://groupe-tf1.fr/sites/default/files/communiques/proposed_merger_between_the_tf1_and_m6_groups_abandoned.pdf.

The failed merger is a bad signal for European broadcasters. TV players need scale to compete against a growing army of cash-rich U.S. streaming players. Britain’s state-owned Channel 4, which is earmarked for privatisation, may struggle on its own. While European digital advertising, worth $84 billion in 2021, is predicted https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-digital-advertising-market-outlook-2022-segments-current-status-booming-trends-competitive-analysis-and-forecast-2031-2022-08-16 to grow at 8.6% annually to 2031, the market for TV commercials has stagnated https://www.globaldata.com/data-insights/business-and-consumer-services/tv-advertisement-market-size-in-europe/ at $31 billion to $32 billion since 2017. If domestic mergers fail, cross-border combinations may be the only option. Italy’s MediaForEurope’s stake-building in German rival ProSiebenSat 1 may be a prelude to such a move. Such deals don’t usually produce many cost savings. Yet if Europe’s broadcasters can’t team up at home, shopping abroad looks like the only option. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews http://twitter.com/breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

India renewables push gets lift from patient money

Stratospheric SPACs

India’s edtech startup flunks the growth class

U.S. railways steer clear of crisis

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.